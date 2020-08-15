NYIRENDA HITS BACK!

I’M AGAINST THE HH ALLIANCE THAT’S WHY THEY’RE FIGHTING ME

Lusaka, 15th August 2020 – IT has come to our attention that a group of ‘NAREP members’ hell bent on destroying the party’s vision has gone round circulating some memo that I have been removed as party president citing a vote of no confidence.

They are saying this was done through a NEC meeting held today 15th August 2020 and is signed by Mr. Frank Sichone.

Yes we had slated this date for a NEC meeting to resolve certain issues brought about by some members. But unfortunately this meeting did not take place due to behaviors I can only classify as cadreism and holiganism brought about by some members.

Let me clarify that the disgruntled members who have allegedly kicked me out of the party have been pushing for an alliance with the opposition UPND led by Hakainde Hichilema which I have been against because we have different ideologies.

I want to remind members of the public that NAREP is a peaceful party whose ideologies are based on principles such dialogue and not confrontational. What we witnessed today has no blessings of the party and we condemn it in the strongest terms.

I further want to clarify that the party is intact and advise any member who feels aggrieved to follow party structures and laid down procedures so that we maturely resolve issues.

I further urge the media to seek facts before reporting distorted information to balance up the . This is our official stance as a party.

With this said I would like to assure the party structures and members across the country that I am still the legitimately elected NAREP President.

Issued By

Stephen Nyirenda

NAREP President