Paul Moonga says he is being attacked by small political enemies within the PF, who are after his position of Lusaka provincial chairperson.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over the assertions that he has been fired from his position, Moonga said he did not have any correspondence showing that he had been axed from his position.

“The Secretary General of the party is the only one who can issue a statement against my dismissal or the party spokesperson. Honourable Davies Mwila is the one who can be given instructions by the President…he’s the one who appointed me,” Moonga said. “If the President found me unfit for the position surely has all the rights and powers to remove me from (my position) because nobody is permanent to a position, I am not permanent to this position. These are very demanding positions.”

Moonga said there was no member of the central committee who defended President Lungu in the same manner he has done, saying his political enemies were out to get his position.

“Tell me Patson which member of the central committee today in Zambia is defending the President as compared to Paul Moonga? In a year, how many people am I in touch with on party matters? So all those are the questions people should ask themselves. At the same time people can’t talk about me, who else can they talk about?” Moonga said. “Those are small political enemies within ourselves who are after the position of provincial chairmanship. It’s not an easy position you must be tested. I have been in politics for some time. I was a branch treasurer before I became a councillor in 1998. I became a constituency chairman in Matero for two terms of office. I became district chairman MMD, I became provincial chairman.”

Moonga said he had served as provincial chairperson when the PF was in the opposition, planting structures in places like Luangwa and Kafue, wondering how he could fail to work now that he was in the ruling party.

“I have no correspondence of any letter of dismissal on any matter and I have never appeared in any disciplinary committee of the party for any offence,” he said.

Asked on the various assertions leveled against him, including the fact that he appeared for meetings drunk, Moonga wondered which meetings his enemies were referring to.

“On my own you can never see me drink beer until after 17 hours, whether private whatever it is I am self employed. I am never. I am not 62 years I have maintained my health, so those are political allegations from political enemies,” Moonga said. “And when I saw the article it’s quite dividing the country, where they are saying no because he’s Tonga they just use Tongas, those are nonsense stories.”

Asked to categorically state if he was still the provincial chairperson and if he would be in office during work days, Moonga said he worked everyday, saying his position did not even require him to be in the office, but in the field.

“We are field workers the office is there for communication. We have a secretariat where I have got my secretary there Kennedy Kamba, we have the official secretary who is employed who goes to work everyday. The rest of us we are in the field seeing the voter registration exercise,” said Moonga.-Daily Revelation