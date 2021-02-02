I’M BEING GUARDED BY POLICE RIGHT NOW…I don’t understand why PF thugs are planning to attack me, says PF Matero MP

By Daily Revelation Reporter

Ruling PF member of parliament for Matero Lloyd Kazhiya says he does not understand why the PF thugs are planning to attack him.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kazhiya said he is being guarded by the police right now, who tipped him that the PF cadres were planning to attack him.

“They are planning to attack me actually the police came to inform me about their plans. They have tipped me that they are planning to attack me for whatever reasons. The police are guarding me right now. I can’t understand, I can’t understand because look they should not treat me like I am a leper yah, so I don’t understand why they are planning to attack me,” said Kazhiya. “You see I don’t want to make any comments now if they have plans to attack me the world will know what they are up to, so I don’t want to make any comment beyond that. This is I am saying I don understand why they should attack me.”

The ruling party considers Kazhiya as a rebel after he indicated that the country was crying out for a change of leadership.