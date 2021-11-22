I’m dying before 2026, Katele Kalumba
VETERAN politician, Dr. Katele Kalumba has bid his eternal farewell to the nation of Zambia.
Dr. Kalumba has indicated that he had lung cancer and had given up on the fight and was no longer on any medication as he awaited his fate.
The one time Minister of Health and Minister of Finance of Zambia said that he would not be there during the next elections in 2026 as he expected to succumb to the malignant disease before then.
In an emotional farewell, he has urged the country to be united and not segregate people from Southern Province as the country was better off united.
Dr. Kalumba, who aside from his political position, is also a traditional leader as Sub-Chief Natende Walushiba of the Bwile people of Luapula Province and spokesperson of the Bwile Royal establishment, has been vocal of the loss of 32 villages of the Bwile in Zambia to the Congo DR under the ongoing border demarcation and has consistently called on President Hakainde Hichilema to reclaim back the lost Zambian territory.
Despite his stellar political career, Dr Kalumba’s political career was somewhat dented by accusations by the Levy Mwanawasa government that he was corrupt and had escaped from justice.
During his brief flight from the law, his political opponents accused him of using wizardry termed ‘Chiengi Laptop’’ to evade capture.
However, he was cleared by the courts and later served as President Edgar Lungu’s special representative to Congo DR.
Kalemba November 22, 2021
Too bad! Only God knows! It is well Sir!!
So sorry about your condition Doctor. May the God of miracles intervene. However I do not subscribe to you statement ‘not segregate people from Southern Province ‘. It is unfortunate that this subject keeps coming up because Zambia has always been one country and this segregation has not been seen by some of us. No tribe will ever accept other tribe to segregate another, we are more than 70 tribes in total and none will be superior to the other. Its just that we have had some foolish people representing certain tribes before and these are the ones that made certain sections of society wary about them. I am happy with the way the current President is taking a no nonsense stance about it, same like the previous one. One Zambia, One Nation.
I s there anything Gvt can do to serve this man? If there is please let Gvt do so. Differences can be there but we still want him alive.
This business of saying “government must do something ” in cases of advanced illness for politically connected people must end. There are thousands of Zambians dying because they can not access proper medical care and you want government to spend money on one case where doctors have advised the patient about the terminality of his illness. Katele is speaking this way because of the medical hopelessness of his case that has been established by medical authorities after exhaustive efforts. Many politically connected medical cases that have in the past been evacuated abroad were done against local medical advise just for the patients to die in foreign hospitals a few days after admission. We have to accept that human life, all life, is not eternal. Where there is life, death has to finally come. I am very touched that Katele has accepted this fact stoically and with courage and is able to address publicly while he still alive. It is a rare example in Zambia, where people are very superstitious and very scared of death.
So sad to hear this. This man is simple, humane, down to earth and very patriotic. If there is anything Govt can do, let it help him.