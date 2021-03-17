Outspoken Kabushi member of Parliament says he is educated contrary to reports.

Lusambo has however refused to display his Grade 12 School certificate to allay stories making rounds that he doesn’t have one.

“I’m educated, I was at Mulungushi University and am doing my Masters in Leadership and Strategy Studies with UNZA,” Lusambo said. “It is the overall, the Diehard overall I was wearing so people think I’m not educated.”

Asked to display his School certificate when he featured on Diamond Live Television programme on 16th March 2021 monitored by Zambian Eye’s Asa Manda, Lusambo refused saying it was a private document not the public.

Lusambo said it was wrong for people to publish their School certificate on social media.

“I’m not going to do that. It is wrong that is private, it is my private document,” said Lusambo.

Lusambo who has applied to recontest Kabushi seat said he will only avail his School certificate to the relevant institutions.

The Constitution Court in it’s landmark judgement last week ruled that tertiary qualifications which a number of MPs used were not equivalent to Grade 12 certificate.

This development will see a number of serving MPs and those intending to contest fail to meet the requirement.