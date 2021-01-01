I’M ELATED WITH POLICE COMMISSIONER’S DISMISSAL…he shared a cartel against me with Dora, claims Jay Jay

By Patson Chilemba

Petauke-Central PF aspirant Emmanuel Banda says he’s elated with the dismissal of Nelson Phiri as Lusaka Province police commissioner, accusing him of having shared a cartel against him with information minister Dora Siliya.

And Banda, popularly known as Jay Jay said Dora Siliya was having sleepless nights having to contend with him for the Petauke-Central seat, saying he was enjoying overwhelming support on the ground.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda said he was happy that President Lungu has fired Phiri, whom he accused of having shared in a cartel with Siliya against him.

“God has bounced it back on him. I wasn’t involved in the fracas at Central Police. There is a CCTV there,” Banda said. But reminded that the court found him guilty and slapped him with a suspended sentence over the same matter, Banda said the issue against him was that he failed to control the youths he went with to the police.

“I took the postmortem report of my nephew who was shot by the police. He was actually shot in front I can show you the pictures. The only case I was given is that I failed to control the youths because of the emotions that were running high. Me I said you shoot me the way you shot my nephew. They fabricated the story that I was beating someone,” Banda said. “When I was released I went to Chipata, again I was given a case of unlawful assembly and she came to Chipata to say don’t give them police bond.”

Banda said in 2016, 15 thugs were organised to kill him, and also had his hand broken in 2019 during campaigns for the provincial elections. He said he was assaulted by the same group which supported provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha and Siliya.

“I was going round the Province sensitising people about Covid-19, when those cases involving the police were brought against me that’s when you saw her visiting the constituency,” Banda said. “If you remember in 2016 I had petitioned Siliya for allegedly hiring Maxwell Chongo and the others against me. But after putting in the petition, we agreed with her lawyer KBF (Kelvin Bwalya Fube) that I withdraw the petition because it was her last term. And I agreed that I am still young my time will come. That’s how I withdrew.”

Banda accused Siliya of having disappeared from the constituency after she was voted for, only to appear now that she was seeking people’s support.

He urged this journalist to visit the constituency to see for himself the bad State the water people were drinking, and the bad roads and breaking bridges especially during this rain season. Banda said all the roads leading to three chiefs in Petauke, chiefs Mumbi, Nyamphande and Kalindawalo were all in bad state.

“The MP promised in 2016 that she will work on the roads, but since 2016 we have never seen the MP,” said Banda.

Efforts to get to Siliya failed as she could not be reached on her mobile phone.