PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says a woman’s right is a human rights issue. Commemorating the International Women’s Day in Lusaka yesterday, President Lungu said gender equality is a human right that is intrinsically linked to sustainable development and vital for realising human rights for all.

“Therefore, the overall objective of gender equality is to achieve a society in which women and men; boys and girls; enjoy the same rights, same opportunities and responsibilities in all spheres of their lives,” he said. “When this is achieved, our country will be able to overcome challenges confronting us, such as gender-based violence, inadequate health care for women and children, climate change, inadequate access to education and productive resources which are critical for enhanced economic growth.”

President Lungu said his government’s vision was to have a Zambia free from gender inequalities.

“However, realising this objective of gender equality has not been easy because our society is still strongly patriarchal and is governed by male values. These patriarchal values which fight a woman must be fought starting with us now,” he said. “Government is committed to ensuring that women and men, girls and boys are given equal value and opportunities in all areas of socio-economic development…. This year marks 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing declaration and implementation of the platform of action. I am happy, but not too happy, to report that progress has been made in critical areas of action on the promotion of gender equality.”

President Lungu noted that gender based violence flourishes in environments of higher gender inequalities.

“You need to know that a woman’s right is in fact a human rights issue so those of us who perpetuate gender based violence, in fact are committing an affront against human equality,” President Lungu said.

He urged traditional leaders to help achieve gender equality in society. President Lungu called for striving to realise equity, equality, and non-discrimination as enshrined in the Constitution. President Lungu added that in 2020, his government had allocated over K10 million for women empowerment.

“The programme for eliminating child marriages in Zambia and offering scholarships to child marriage survivors is going on, targeting to support over 1,200 girls who are survivors of child marriages with scholarships. The programme is being supported by India, Brazil, and South Africa. This initiative is aimed at ending poverty and hunger in Africa,” he said.

President Lungu said the Church had a role to play in gender equality through the spiritual context.

“With this approach, we will be able to achieve our objectives with the support of cooperating partners who have already demonstrated profound willingness to support us in this development agenda,” said President Lungu.

“I wish, therefore, to ask all our leaders, traditional leaders and marriage counsellors to ensure that we address…I have come across traditional counselors who promote gender inequality such as inculcating wrong messages among young girls. Please stop it. You are embarrassing us.”