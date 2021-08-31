Bowman Lusambo says he is meeting various world leaders in his process of reflection of refocusing, following the “heavy defeat” suffered by the PF in the just ended elections.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Lusambo, the vocal Kabushi member of parliament, said he is on holiday with his family trying to reflect and refocus, saying however he is aware of whatever in happening in the country

“I don’t want to make any political statement but I am aware of what is happening in the country. I am reflecting and refocusing following the heavy defeat. That’s the thing which I am doing right now (reflecting and refocussing),” Lusambo said. That’s the thing which I am doing right now…I am also talking to various world leaders, members of parliament from other countries. That’s the reason why am quiet.”

Asked if that process of refocusing involved either remaining a member of the PF or jumping ship to other greener pastures, Lusambo said “I am a PF member and I will be talking to the press as I come.”- Daily Revelation