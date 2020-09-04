UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is live on Diamond TV, Hot FM, Kwithu FM and Capital FM.

He says to allege that he made money because of privatization only is far from the truth.

Hichilema says he participated in the privatisation process but he was not in charge of privatization, “the then government was”.

“Madam Nawakwi alleged that I stole a house from Lima Bank. I am no crook. I bought the house but not from Lima Bank. There is proof that I did not buy it from Lima Bank. I bought it from National Tobacco Company in 1995. The privatization happened in 1998. Madam Nawakwi is lying,” he says.

He said he would be praised if he was not not Hakainde Hichilema.

“I would be praised if I wasn’t HH or if I was not a politician, or if I was not born in a certain area for the privatization of InterContinental hotel in Livingstone. There is no asset that I bought from ZPA, the assets that I have, I bought from private entities. Lungu too was involved in privatization, so why are people just talking about me?” Hichilema asked.

“There are things which are pending which are important to the welfare of Zambians. I have been very patient. The probe can be done, there is no issue. But it must be done holistically.”