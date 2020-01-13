THE PF is not full of fools, says President Edgar Lungu.

Unveiling the foundation stone for new Patriotic Front secretariat, conference centre and skills training centre at Stand No.8426/1 Chitukuko Road in Woodlands yesterday, President Lungu said he was not foolish because he knows that God exists.

The Head of State, who was joined by Vice-President Inonge Wina and Cabinet ministers, called upon party members to donate towards the construction of the party secretariat.

He said the PF acknowledged the existence of God.

“I know someone somewhere out there is saying there is no God but only fools say…the Bible says that. I know in the Bible it says a fool says there is no God but I am not foolish and the PF is not full of fools. We know there is God and God will see us through. Uuletalika akamona kuntanshi tuleya (those arguing will see),” President Lungu said.

He noted that PF founding father, the late Michael Sata, was a great builder who laid a solid foundation for ruling party and for Zambia.

He said the PF’s foundation still remained strong to date because “our patriarch” rooted it in the people.

“There is no doubt that we have continued to grow and expand the party based on this firm foundation. Above all, we have continued to build and anchor the party on the sure and concrete foundation of the Almighty God,” he said.

Quoting Psalm 127:1, President Lungu said he was certain that whatever the PF was building, be it structures or the party through the mobilisation exercise, “we will not build in vain because we build in the name of our lord Jesus Christ, and for the benefit of all Zambians.”

And President Lungu noted that since forming government in 2011, the PF had been breaking ground, building and developing infrastructure.

“We have transformed the whole country by building roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure which support socio-economic development and better the lives of our people,” he said.

“We continue to leave an indelible footprint of infrastructure development across our country and more Zambians are now able to access vital social services such as health, education, including, water and sanitation services. The PF has been building, and is still putting up infrastructure in sectors such as health, education and transport.”

President Lungu said ultimately the greatest infrastructure his administration continues to build were the lives of Zambians.

“We build our citizens capacities, including our children’s education and the overall prosperity of all people across Zambia without leaving anyone behind,” he claimed.

“As we break this ground today, and as we embark on building this structure, we should not forget that from the time the Patriotic Front was established in 2001, it was founded as a mass movement with a pro-poor vision. Let us, therefore, never lose sight of our party’s ultimate core value of building the lives of ordinary citizens, and improving their welfare.”

President Lungu said anchored on the grassroots, the PF should continue to remain firmly rooted on the ground, and continue to be responsive to the needs and aspirations of ordinary Zambians.

“It is in our nature as a party to build the nation rather than destroy it; It is inherent in us as a party to gather Zambians rather than dividing them. In this regard, I wish to encourage all of us to unite towards building the party’s grassroots structures block by block; structure by structure,” President Lungu said.

“We are all building blocks and as a team, if we pull in different directions, we will be doomed as a party. Icalo bantu (a nation are the people)! It goes without saying that the Patriotic Front is a fortress of the people, and each one of us is a vital block.”

President Lungu said the PF had defied tribalism and regionalism.

“We are a national party. The Patriotic Front is a party of national character, and this is what gives it comparative advantage, and makes us uniquely strong and relevant,” he said.

“All of us are Zambians, therefore, if we take the path of; who were your grandparents, or what is your last name, to be a member of our party, or to hold a position in our party, then we will be lost.”

President Lungu said the PF headquarters would be built on the strength of “our unique diversity”.

He appealed to all members to give generously towards construction of the party’s headquarters.

“The donations can be in the form of livestock, agricultural produce and other forms. Therefore, I, call upon members who can volunteer, to donate a block each, a pocket of cement each, including a wheelbarrow of sand, among other donations,” he said.

He appealed to all members to volunteer their time and labour towards the structure.

President Lungu said the PF had proved its relevance to Zambians.

“This is why today, we are able to take this bold step to put up the party’s new headquarters. The positive impacts that the PF has so far scored since we first formed government in 2011 are evident across the country,” he said.

“No one and no region has been left behind.”

However, President Lungu said the PF acknowledges the enormous challenges that the country had been facing such as climate change.

He said despite the economic challenges being experienced, the Patriotic Front was firmly focused on a path towards inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

“Like an eagle, Zambia shall soar to higher heights above whatever challenges and setbacks we are currently going through,” he said.

Again quoting Isaiah 40:31, President Lungu said like an eagle, the PF’s vision was far reaching.

“We are not merely focused on the next general elections. But our focus goes beyond elections to the next generation of Zambians, and even those not yet born; in order that they may inherit a better Zambia than it is today,” he said.

President Lungu said the PF was steering the nation towards a middle-income country by the year 2030, and a fully developed country by 2064.

“We look at the bigger picture. We will, therefore, not sacrifice the greater good for the sake of short- term populism and politicking. We are visionary builders and developers,” he said.

“And we in the Patriotic Front are the prime agents of national unity. We will, therefore, never abrogate on our commitment to develop Zambia without leaving anyone behind.”

President Lungu said the first stone at the ceremony was laid in “loving memory and honour” of Sata.