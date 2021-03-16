Tasila Lungu

Sichalwe still interested in being Chawama MP, says not intimidated by Tasila

INCUMBENT Member of Parliament Lawrence Sichalwe says he is not intimidated by the entrance of Tasila Lungu-Mwansa in the race for adoption for the Chawama constituency seat.

Sichalwe was responding to a question on the President’s daughter bidding for adoption to contest the seat as a Patriotic Front (PF) candidate in the August 12 polls.

“Why should I be intimidated? I am riding on the works we have delivered in the constituency.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail

