Sichalwe still interested in being Chawama MP, says not intimidated by Tasila

INCUMBENT Member of Parliament Lawrence Sichalwe says he is not intimidated by the entrance of Tasila Lungu-Mwansa in the race for adoption for the Chawama constituency seat.

Sichalwe was responding to a question on the President’s daughter bidding for adoption to contest the seat as a Patriotic Front (PF) candidate in the August 12 polls.

“Why should I be intimidated? I am riding on the works we have delivered in the constituency.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail