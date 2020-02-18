I’M NOT SCARED OF ANYONE IN UPND, RITUAL KILLERS ARE FROM UPND AND NDC SAYS GBM

I’m not scared of anyone from United Party for National Development (UPND) and some may be arrested for being gassing masterminds, Patriotic Front ( PF ) vice chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says.

“I will tell the police what I heard, those who are involved whether from UPND or NDC start preparing yourself to go to jail,” Mr Mwamba warned in an interview.

The UPND have reported Mr Mwamba to police for allegedly concealing what he knew about the gassing.

But Mr Mwamba in an interview yesterday, wondered why the UPND was rushing to the police when he did not mention names behind the evil acts.

“I think they know something,” he said, “that was why they were rushing to the police.”

And the blame-game between the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) over gassing incidents has continued with the former now demanding that Geoffrey Mwamba be summoned by police for saying he knows the people behind the scourge.

But PF media director Sunday Chanda has subtly responded to the UPND demands saying the opposition party’s response to Mr. Mwamba’s statement was reminiscent of “the guilty always being afraid” euphoria and wondered what the panic was about.

Reacting to Mr. Mwamba’s statement yesterday, UPND secretary general Steven Katuka said Zambians had always had strong and compelling suspicions that the PF regime was aware of the people behind the ritual killing and gassing of citizens in their homes.