I’M NOW REGRETTING LEAVING UPND, I REALLY MISS MY BEST FRIEND HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SAYS CHARLES KAKOMA

Former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma who is now a PF cadre says he regrets leaving the ruling party while it was in opposition.

And Kakoma says he feels lonely adding that all the people who had encouraged him to ditch UPND have deserted him as some have stopped even picking his calls.

“I regret leaving UPND. It’s lonely here in PF. All the people I thought meant well in PF have even stopped picking my calls, it’s in times like this that I miss my best friend HH” laments Kakoma.