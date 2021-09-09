I’M NOW REGRETTING LEAVING UPND, I REALLY MISS MY BEST FRIEND HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SAYS CHARLES KAKOMA
Former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma who is now a PF cadre says he regrets leaving the ruling party while it was in opposition.
And Kakoma says he feels lonely adding that all the people who had encouraged him to ditch UPND have deserted him as some have stopped even picking his calls.
“I regret leaving UPND. It’s lonely here in PF. All the people I thought meant well in PF have even stopped picking my calls, it’s in times like this that I miss my best friend HH” laments Kakoma.
Charles Kakoma is just a fool and a Traitor. He should get what he deserves. He is not a clever politician. Does he approve what PF was doing to the people of Zambia?
You are just looking for a job sir. Lets have some integrity. You did not just leave the UPND but you issued attacks against him which in your opinion would make him loose elections. What do you mean he’s your good friend, only when you’re hungry? He becomes your good friend when you need his money?