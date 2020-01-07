American rapper, songwriter, and activist, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill has declared that he is moving to Africa.

The heavy weighted and highly respected American artist made such a declaration after blasting President Donald Trump on Twitter.

According to him, Donald Trump is endangering the lives of innocent Americans with his greedy and selfish moves.

Meek Mill did not, however, reveal which African country he will be storming but clearly, it would be either Ghana or Nigeria.

Most American celebrities are preparing to move out of the country with their leader being Cardi B who has already started filling for Nigerian citizenship.

The US has sent bombers, an aircraft carrier strike group and more to the Middle East in response to unspecified threats to US forces or interests in the region from Tehran, prompting the Iranian government to issue warnings about the consequences of an attack.

