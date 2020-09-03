HAKAINDE Hichilema has accused the ruling PF of wanting to kill him using the privatisation issue.

The UPND president, who has been accused of accumulating his wealth illegally during the privatisation of national assets, said on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening that his accusers want to have access to his physical body so that they can eliminate him.

The issue of privatisation and the opposition leader’s involvement in it has made some sections of society seek more answers from him while some have wondered how someone who never served in government would have the power to illegally benefit from the sale of national assets as alleged.

Following a statement by chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya on the same day that the government was studying the matter concerning Hichilema’s involvement in the privatisation of some national assets and action will be taken if need be, Hichilema claimed that it was not about privatisation but an attempt to eliminate him.

He said the move was to prepare the people’s psyche using government’s actions.

“This is not about privatisation. This is not about alleged criminality. This is not about corruption. They are simply preparing your psyche using these actions as the pretext,” Hichilema wrote. “The truth is they want to have access to my physical body so that they can eliminate me. Their plan is to arrest and then kill me. But do I have to die for anyone to be in power? They are getting extremely desperate, these people. If offering myself to serve the country that I love so much and growing increasingly popular are grave offences for which I must lose my life, so be it. I am not afraid. Kill me today and more HHs will rise tomorrow. I am prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defence of public interest, if need be. If anything happens to me, please know that I love you as much as I love Zambia.”