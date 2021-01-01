By Patson Chilemba

I am qualified enough to be running mate, says opposition UPND chairperson Mutale Nalumango.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nalumango said she was vying to be elected into the UPND management committee at the forthcoming convention in January, 2021. She said in the UPND, members are elected into the management committee, which is the supreme administrative organ, and the members are then appointed to serve in various positions.

“It is not removing my self from that fact (UPND vice-president) but in the elections we are going into it would be wrong to say I am going to vie for this. But I think the question is would you one day like to, would you like to?” Nalumango said. “Yah, that is okay last week I said in fact they were talking of running mate. I think I am qualified enough but it doesn’t mean that there are no other people who are qualified. I am qualified enough.”

But asked on her interest, particularly that her party was in an alliance with the other parties who would be interested in that same position, Nalumango said there were many people who were qualified.

“The fact that they may want they have a right to want if we are in an alliance where that is discussed and agreed on. Vying doesn’t mean you are, or qualification doesn’t mean you are. That is why people should not see themselves in government and think they are the only ones who have brains, that they are the only ones who can think no,” said Nalumango. “There are others out there who can do it and do it better. So it is an opportunity that is availed to people. So if I am availed that opportunity I would but that is not to stop any other person from also believing…so I am qualified enough, I envy but the others are also qualified. So it’s competitive that’s what it means. Pray that I am elected into the NMC.”

Nalumango said she was asked during a radio appearance on why the UPND have not had a vice-president for the past two years, but she responded that she has been acting in that position as party chairman, and therefore there was not need to hurry as they were going into a convention.