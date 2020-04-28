By Patson Chilemba

Chishimba Kambwili says he will apply for the job as Bowman Lusambo’s farm manager if he sends him the application form.

In a recent interview, Kambwili told Daily Revelation that he had been squeezed by the government to such an extent that he was even failing to pay school fees of 27,000 British Pounds (approximately K567,000) for his children. But in reaction, Lusambo said he was ready to employ him as his farm manager to help raise the money. Ruling PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) followed that up by justifying government’s squeeze on Kambwili, saying that was expected as every politician must support the government of the day.

In reaction to both Lusambo and GBM, Kambwili told Daily Revelation over the weekend that not all days were Sundays.

On Lusambo’s offer, Kambwili said he was ready to listen to Lusambo’s Job offer.

“I can’t answer to people like Lusambo, he’s a political nonentity and a political decimal. Just tell him that if he wants to employ me he can send me an application form I will apply. Tell him that I don’t answer to political nonentities but if he has a job for me let him send an application form I will apply,” Kambwili said.

On GBM, Kambwili said the only difference was that he was a politician while the former UPND vice-president was a businessman.

“Tell GBM that politics is a service and not business. Tell GBM that the difference between him and I is that he is a businessman me am a politician. That’s all. Just tell him that business and politics are two different issues and can’t be compared,” he said.

Kambwili said Lusambo and GBM should be reminded that not all days were Sundays, saying he did not want to look foolish at the end of the day that he was merely politicking over the several matters he was raising against the government.

“Lusambo and GBM, in one Bemba proverb that inshiku mutanda, tashichela mumo, not all days are Sunday’s basically, the other day will never be the same, one will be a cold day, one will be a rainy day, one will be a hot day. There is no way five days can be the same, very hot and your temper is okay, you will have different situations in every five days,” Kambwili said. “In short what they are enjoying now will not be in perpetuity. Things change. In Kaonde they say bintu bikingya mwane.”

Kambwili said he would not succumb to any amount of pressure imposed on him by those in government.

“If having my money that I have worked for is a dangle for me to go to PF I am not the type and I will never succumb. That’s to GBM. I will never succumb because I am not that type of a person,” Kambwili said. “I don’t want to look foolish and say what I was saying I was just merely politicking in order for me to get a business and money. Mine is to serve the people of Zambia and I cannot serve in a situation of corruption and theft.”

Kambwili likened Lusambo to a katyetye mwenda mwalimwa, a visitor that has made it a habit to visit other homes only when the meal has been served.

“In Bemba they say bakatyetye mwenda mwalimwa, Bowman is a katyetye mwenda mwalimwa and he doesn’t deserve any response from me, except to tell him that he’s a political decimal and a political nonentity, but if he wants to give me a job let him send an application form, I will apply,” said Kambwili.