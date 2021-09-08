KAMBWILI EYEING PF PRESIDENCY.

CHISHIMBA Kambwili, who has never hidden his ambitions of becoming President of Zambia, has confirmed what those who know him already knew – he is willing to take over as Patriotic Front (PF) leader.

It will not be the first time Mr Kambwili will be looking to become PF president.

Following the death of founding leader Michael Sata in 2014, Mr Kambwili was among those to declared their candidature for the party presidency but was pipped to the position by Mr Edgar Lungu, who went on to win the country’s Presidency in the 2015 by-election.

Mr Lungu was to retain his position the following year but suffered defeat to President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 12 general election in what was a trilogy contest by the two since 2015.

In all the three elections Mr Lungu and President Hichilema contested, Mr Kambwili was a key figure.

Others who had wanted to succeed Mr Sata were Given Lubinda, Miles Sampa, Geoffrey Mwamba, Emmanuel Chenda.

Credit:Zambia Daily Mail