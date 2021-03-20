I’M READY TO CHALLENGE PRESIDENT LUNGU FOR THE POSITION OF PF PARTY PRESIDENT AT THE VIRTUAL GENERAL CONFERENCE SLATED FOR 10TH AND 11TH APRIL, 2021.

Following the announcement l made in February last year 2020 to challenge the incumbent PF party President Dr. Edgar C. Lungu for the Position of PF Party President, l wish to take this opportunity to reiterate my resolve and commitment that Come 10th and 11th April next month, my name will surely appear On the PF Presidential Ballot paper.

Often times questions pop up from some of my followers asking me about the reasons that have motivated my burning desire to Challenge the incumbent ECL at the convention .

My response to these questions is very simple and l state. It is abundantly clear in my mind and the minds of many other well meaning Zambians that the reasons that have motivated me to enter the race and contest with the incumbent are overwhelming and too numerous to itemise but will for now focus and concentrate on the three most important reasons listed in order of priority.

And to tackle these questions, l wish to briefly and categorically explain to the nation the three main reasons why l courageously decided to enter the race and contest with the incumbent and these are issues l feel deep inside my heart that l can perform exceedingly better than what President Lungu has done so far both in the party PF and Government and these are;

1. The Fight against corruption – The corruption cases in Zambia have now reached alarming levels that we would no longer call corruption but the best term to use could be public funds embezzlement, money laundering and outright theft. To genuinely fight this scourge, when lm elected as both party President and Republican President, Zambians please mark my words and rest be assured that l will bring back the good and uncompromised UNIP economic sabotage watchdog called SITET [ Special Investigation Team for Economy and Trade] Yes there some of brilliant and progressive UNIP policies that were abandoned by the FTJ MMD government for their selfish gains that we will definitely resuscitate.

2. Discipline both in the party and Government – When you look at the prevailing situation in our country today any meaningful Zambian would agree with me that there is total breakdown of order and rule of law in our country. Just look at the way unruly the so called PF cadres have become in this country today and quick to mention that not only PF cadres but also UPND cadres. So immediately l take over the leadership of both the PF and government as President , l will ensure that discipline is instilled with the sense of speed. And also quick to mention that under my leadership as President of this country, is the only one that can unite this country which is currently divided into tribal and ethnic groupings into truly one Zambia one nation state.

3. Change of Governance system. All these prevailing problems Zambians are facing and complaining about today, can only be resolved by the change of Governance system which we currently have in our country of heavy centralised system of government . Under my leadership as President come August 2021, just after being sworn in as Republican President, we will immediately embark on Constitutional reforms that will see the transformation of Governance system from the current heavily centralised system of government to a Federal system of government and this will be done without comedy it shall be by executive order within 90 days of our leadership and ofcourse will be subjected to approval and ratification by the two thirds majority of Members of parliament.

I wish to encourage all Journalists who are on my friends list and those who may come across this article that you are permitted or allowed to publish this article and several others to come on your media platforms or houses.

I foresee the race between these two candidates pictured below and wish to urge PF delegates to please elect one of the two in order to steer the boat forward.

ZAMBIANS FIRST !

In God l trust !

Yosi Miti

PF- PARTY PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRING CANDIDATE.

————————————————————–