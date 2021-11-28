I’M READY TO GIVE UP NDC PRESIDENCY TO KAMBWILI, SAYS SABOI

Saboi Imboela says she is ready to give up her position of party presidency to Chishimba Kambwili if he were to rejoin the party.

Speaking when she featured in Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday, Saboi, the NDC faction leader, said she if Kambwili decided to rejoin the NDC and the party’s central committee agrees that he takes up the position of party president, she would pave way for the former Roan member of parliament.

“Dr Kambwili is a very good mobiliser… he is an effective party mobiliser,” stressed Saboi Imboela.

And Saboi said appointments by President Hakainde Hichilema made so far are based on appeasement and not on merit or professionalism, says Saboi Imboela.

She said the UPND promised to ensure that meritocracy appointments to government positions, but this is not what is currently happening.

She was, however, quick to state that she does not blame the appointing authority because she knows that most people being appointed to government positions sacrificed a lot for the UPND when it was in opposition.

"The meritocracy appointment that the UPND administration promised is not been seen. The appointments that President Hakainde Hichilema has made so far are based on appeasement and not on merit or professionalism," said Imboela. "It is impossible for the UPND to implement the meritocracy that they have been talking about. And I don't blame the UPND for making such appointments at cabinet level, permanent secretary level and district commissioner level. This is because I know where they are coming from. There are people that sacrificed a lot for the UPND when the party was in opposition and the party leadership has no choice, but to reward these people…