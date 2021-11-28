I’M READY TO GIVE UP NDC PRESIDENCY TO KAMBWILI, SAYS SABOI
Saboi Imboela says she is ready to give up her position of party presidency to Chishimba Kambwili if he were to rejoin the party.
Speaking when she featured in Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday, Saboi, the NDC faction leader, said she if Kambwili decided to rejoin the NDC and the party’s central committee agrees that he takes up the position of party president, she would pave way for the former Roan member of parliament.
“Dr Kambwili is a very good mobiliser… he is an effective party mobiliser,” stressed Saboi Imboela.
And Saboi said appointments by President Hakainde Hichilema made so far are based on appeasement and not on merit or professionalism, says Saboi Imboela.
She said the UPND promised to ensure that meritocracy appointments to government positions, but this is not what is currently happening.
She was, however, quick to state that she does not blame the appointing authority because she knows that most people being appointed to government positions sacrificed a lot for the UPND when it was in opposition.
"The meritocracy appointment that the UPND administration promised is not been seen. The appointments that President Hakainde Hichilema has made so far are based on appeasement and not on merit or professionalism," said Imboela. "It is impossible for the UPND to implement the meritocracy that they have been talking about. And I don't blame the UPND for making such appointments at cabinet level, permanent secretary level and district commissioner level. This is because I know where they are coming from. There are people that sacrificed a lot for the UPND when the party was in opposition and the party leadership has no choice, but to reward these people…"
My sister Saboi how are you? With the case of rightful owner of NDC party yet to be decided by the courts of law, how does that give you right to hand over something that is not in your power to distribute.
This Bo kezeli, is a mystery you need to explain to us. Besides this, we are left
to wonder on how the UPND- Alliance will work together with CK at the helm. This is food for thought for the powers that be. it does send shivers down our spines because it spells chaos.
I commend you for honestly trying to explain the about the political tradition where appointments for appeasement have been enforced for a long time such that it seems its as old as the dinosaur era.
However, I see a glimpse of light and hope of a new wave with the current Head of State. He has introduced a new word in our political dispensations. The word ” APPRAISALS .”
If this professional and welcome process will be followed indiscriminately. There will be for the first time accountability on the performance of our leaders and processionals. Those who fail to meet the high moral professional standard will have no one to blame but the lack of skill, competence, education and leadership skills.
It is at this point that we can steadily and progressively grow of governing administrative functions to higher and Excellent standards.
So yes, the culture is not to be encouraged but now the bar has Bern raised.
Lastly in the past many sought these positions to Make money. With the police of Zero Corruption and no sacred cow left out in the fight. We hope to an improvement in service delivery and accountability.
Policy