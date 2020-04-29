By Patson Chilemba

I can assist Chishimba Kambwili to pay school fees for his children if he approaches me, says ruling PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).

And GBM said he has lost millions of dollars in his businesses due to the harsh economic climate, but that the only consolation was that this was not only happening in Zambia but globally.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Kambwili that he has been squeezed to such an extent that he was failing to pay school fees of 27,000 British Pounds (approximately K567,000) per annum, for his three children studying in the United Kingdom, GBM said he was ready to assist Kambwili.

“Since he is my brother, I can assist him if he approached me, I can assist him he’s my young brother, to pay for his (children’s) school fees,” he said.

GBM bragged that he was both a politician and businessman, while Kambwili only boasted of being a politician.

“So come rain come sunshine I can survive. Come coronavirus come whatever I am still a survivor economically. So the most fortunate part about me is that I possess both a businessman and a politician,” GBM said. “He should just come for lessons so that I just teach him how to become a businessman, a shrewd businessman to survive any (condition) and to continue paying for the fees.”

And GBM said the harsh economic times were affecting everyone in the world, saying one of the powerful companies, Airbus, were just from disclosing losses of up to half-a-billion dollars in the first quarter.

Asked on the losses he had suffered in his own businesses, GBM said it was substantial.

“It’s quite substantial that I can tell you, exchange loses and whatever it’s millions of dollars. You know things are not okay, let’s face it but you know the only consolation is that it’s not only here in Zambia, this is a global phenomenon,” GBM said. “So it’s something that one would say that it’s because of bad leadership or because of this and this. It’s basically something which we should accept. In fact we are working on that actually (exact losses in his business).” – Daily Revelation