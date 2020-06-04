COLLINS Mbesuma says he has unfinished business with the Zambia national team and will return to play if given another chance.

In a speech read on his behalf during the launch of his football academy at Luanshya Recreation Club yesterday, Mbesuma said he believes Zambia can return to the glory days.

“To my bosses at Football House, we are capable of becoming the best again. I am ready to play for my country Zambia if given another chance. We can win the Africa Cup and also the World Cup. I am ready to contribute with all my colleagues,” he said.

Mbesuma said he will dedicate his professional career to developing young players.

“I remain indebted to the people of Luanshya and Zambia at large. I have the Collins Mbesuma Academy which is doing very well in South Africa and I intend to replicate it in my home town and country. Roan United is still my home.”

FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba, representing president Andrew Kamanga, said the association stands ready to help the Mbesuma Academy and other academies in the country as the idea fits into the FAZ 10-year strategic plan.

Kamanga paid glowing tribute to Mbesuma, saying: “It’s not all legends that return to give back to their home towns like Collins has done.”

Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sdrejovic said he stood ready to offer assistance to the academy. Among guests at the launch were former Chipolopolo coach George Lwandamina, acting chairman Zambia former footballers Copperbelt chapter Tom Kunda, sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga, Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda, former Chipolopolo defender Joseph Musonda and administrator Gabriel Kaunda.

And Mulenga hailed Mbesuma’ s gesture and called for support to his King David Foundation as well as the Soccer Academy.