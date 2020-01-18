Rihanna’s love life is in a hopeless place, she and Hassan Jameel have pulled the plug on their relationship.

She and the Saudi billionaire split up after nearly 3 years of dating, ending a true power couple when it comes to wealth and influence.

Rihanna started dating Jameel back in 2017, and since then she’s been crowned the wealthiest female entertainer in the world with an estimated fortune of about $600 million. Hassan’s family, meanwhile, is worth an estimated $2.2 billion.

The now exes had plenty of fun while the good times were rolling. Some beautiful moments include seeing them take in LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers from a Staples Center private box, and floating around the crystal blue waters of Positano in a fancy yacht. [TMZ]