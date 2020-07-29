

By CHUSA SICHONE

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Matero Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Kaziya has apologised for the viral clash with a councillor but says he feels vindicated in his motives of exposing some of the illegal goings-on in land administration in Lusaka.



Mr Kaziya’s clash with a councillor over a trading container allowed to be set up on a Vubu Road reserve in Emmasdale last week appeared to have sparked the suspension of the Lusaka and Kitwe city councils on

Monday.



This was after Local Government Minister Charles Banda directed that the temporary permission the Lusaka City Council (LCC) granted an individual to install a trading container on the road reserve should

be revoked.



Mr Kaziya’s clash with Matero Ward 28 councillor Annie Chinyanta, which was captured in a video clip posted on social media.