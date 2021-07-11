I’M SORRY, SAYS CHIPOLOPOLO COACH MICHO

“But please continue allowing me drawing my salary (K560,000) per month”

Chipolopolo Boys team Coach has tendered an apology to Zambians fans following the team’s loss to little known Etswani in COSAFA crucial encounter.

“I would like to apologise to our supporters back home. The players did their best, but their best was not good enough,” said Micho whose performance has been unimpressive from the time he took over as Head Coach. He has since asked government and the people of Zambia to continue paying him his monthly salary which is K560,000 per month.

Zambia was booted out of the tournament after going down by a goal yesterday.