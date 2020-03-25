July 26, 2019

Chishimba Kambwili has hit at his fellow opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) saying he will continue losing elections.

And Kambwili who heads an opposition NDC says he is the best presidential candidate among those vying for the top job.

Kambwili whose working alliance with UPND headed HH has broken down says an opportunity for an electoral victory for HH has been messed up.

He wonders why HH after a good electoral pact in Roan has decided to brake the pact by fielding a candidate in Kitwe’s Lubwa ward, an area Kambwili perceives as his stronghold.

Kambwili told a cheering crowd at a public rally to drum up support for his candidate that his party will beat both PF and UPND.

And Kambwili says he is the best presidential candidate at the moment to develop Zambia. He says he understand the problems the country was going through and has solutions unlike others.

Kambwili says Zambians should not make a mistake they did voting for late Michael Sata during his late hours. He said Sata in his three years reign changed Zambia.

Kambwili said Zambians should give him a chance while he was still young with the energy to develop the country.