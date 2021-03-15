I AM the legitimate secretary general of the National Democratic Congress, says Mwenya Musenge.

Musenge, who has since rejoined the PF, has warned embattled NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to stop dragging his name into the party’s mess.

Musenge, whose name still appears on the Registrar of Societies records as secretary general, said he is annoyed with Kambwili’s tendency to drag his name into NDC issues even after he moved on and joined PF.

“I am no longer a member of the NDC. I am far away from NDC. I am in PF but why has he continued mentioning my name? When he appeared on Diamond TV, he was talking about me that ‘Musenge has joined kumuchila’. Ine nga najoina ba PF tetinje like Musenge has gone. Ine kuti mwamona necalo kuti catenkana (Musenge has joined PF at the tail end. If I joined PF I can’t go like Musenge has gone. With me even the country would shake). What is his problem? But I want to tell Kambwili that he should stop dragging my name in NDC issues,” Musenge said.

He said Kambwili should understand that the NDC is not his but the general membership of the party.

“When you look at office bearers, he doesn’t appear anywhere. Where I stand as I speak right now I am the legitimate secretary general. Proof is there, let him go and do a search at Registrar of Societies. He will find that I am there as secretary general of the party…okay,” Musenge said. “Let him prove that he is the owner of NDC. Let him just give us a piece of paper where he went into a contract with anybody, where they signed a transaction of purchase or whatever whoever he sent as a front to go and register that party on his behalf. I am sure there should be somewhere where they signed, even on a tissue paper. Let him bring it. If he will be able to bring that paper, it will be accepted. If he cannot produce any of these documents, let him close his mouth and shut up.”

According to a notice of change of office-bearers form in the Registrar of Societies system obtained on March 3, the most senior official on the list is Josephs Akafumba who sits as vice-president.

Musenge is secretary general while his deputy is Bridget Kalonga Atanga.

Others on the list are Barbara Musa, Brian Mulenga, Charles Kabwita, Christopher Mutale, Frank Chiona, Stephen Chewe and Victor Mwangaila.

And Musenge has warned that dragging people who had already left the party into the NDC mess would be opening a Pandora’s box.

“We shall now start talking about the monies that was coming from well-wishers… The money that was supposed to be used to run the party…,” said Musenge.