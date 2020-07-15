[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says Zambians can only get rid of jokers in leadership positions if the type of politics practiced in the country is changed.

Addressing his constituents in Sinanjola on Saturday, Sialubalo said time had come for Zambians to open their eyes and stop voting for joker type of leaders that only lie to them.

“We need to change our type of politics and start choosing people with capabilities and not political parties, if we are to get rid of jokers in leadership. We have lied to you citizens as politicians for a long time now, hence, you need to open up your eyes,” he said. “As citizens you can also benefit from the monies MPs get from parliament instead of them just telling lies that there is no money. Those that want to challenge me for parliamentary seat in Sinazongwe must be strong enough because me I have already won this seat come 2021 because of my service that speaks for itself.”

He said those criticising him on social media for not frequenting the constituency were just wasting their time.

Sialubalo said he was taking tangible development to all wards in Sinazongwe.

“I’m ugly, yes, but my works are sweet for everyone. If you are shy to talk about my goodness, I will talk about it myself,” said Sialubalo.