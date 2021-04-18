18/04/2021

Dear fellow UPND members in Mandevu constituency and Zambia at large.

I’m not shaken with the publications of cowards to malign myself to PF. I want to state that such propaganda will not shake me because my blood is UPND.

To the people of Mandevu constituency remain calm because our agenda for Mandevu constituency will not be hindered by anyone.

If i wanted to defect i would have defected in 2016 when the party failed to adopt me but here I’m. I’m a principled man and I have integrity.

I’m aware that a flurry is barking on his page but never mind. He is small rat .

UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE

AARON MULOPE