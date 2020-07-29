I’m worried about crowds that followed me in Kitwe – Bowman

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he is worried about the huge meetings he held on the Copperbelt in light of his COVID-19 positive status.

And Lusambo has expressed concern over the behavior of Lusaka residents who take COVID-19 lightly.

In an interview, Lusambo insisted that the gatherings on the Copperbelt were not planned for as people decided to follow him on their own.

When asked if he was worried that those who followed him may have been infected, Lusambo responded in the affirmative.

Credit: News Diggers