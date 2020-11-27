Imbwili Should Stop Mabilibili

We have taken note of the moving comments from former Minister of Information Dr Chishimba Kambwil that he regrets his actions against government.

It’s sad that Dr Kambwili is saying this when it’s too late.

Gracious God has allowed him to be outside prison after his appeal, otherwise he would have spent Christmas in prison after he was convicted by the courts of law.

Dr Kambwili is regreting because his pocket cannot keep money to pay lawyers as he goes to court almost everyday.

We sympathize with him because we understand the cost implications of dating the courts.

But on the other hand, Dr Kambwili being a former Minister of Information and a politician, should have known the consequences and dangers of opening his mouth anywhere, anytime, anyhow and everywhere.

Dr Kambwili wanted to be more Zambian that anyone, he wanted to sound intelligent than anyone, he wanted to be smart than anyone but things do not work like that in life.

His mouth has landed him in problems and if only he can use the same mouth to put things in place, his life will be back to normal.

There is no need to keep quiet when the government is doing wrong but it becomes a problem to be nosy and noisy even when not necessary.

We also suspect that Dr Kambwili has “infected” his opposition alliance partner Hakainde Hichilema with vulgar language.

Because of late, Dr Kambwili has been quiet and his alliance partner has taken the floor by insulting and issuing unsubstantiated claims.

We, however, urge Dr Kambwili to indeed reflect on his recent behavior and replan his political future.

It’s not too late to reconcile with the people he has attacked, perhaps he has accused them of things that might not exist.

It will not be bad as well to go back to his former party and join the rest as we believe there is nothing wrong to fight the percieved wrong things within than outside.

Otherwise, Imbwili should stop mabilibili! -ZR