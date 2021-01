IMENDA DELIVERS A LETTER FROM THE U.S.

The UPND Deputy Secretary General Hon. Gertrude Imenda has delivered the message of condolence from the American government to the family of Joseph Kaunda who was shot by the PF through the police.

The American people through their Embassy in Lusaka have written to slain UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda’s family and wished them God’s strength and comfort following the killing of their relative.