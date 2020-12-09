By Brightwell Chabusha

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the Zambian authorities have formally requested a financing arrangement to support their reform efforts.

The Fund says it is currently assessing the request.

“As part of this assessment, and following an invitation from the Zambian authorities, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, and Mr. Alex Segura-Ubiergo, mission chief for Zambia are visiting Lusaka during December 7-9 for high-level discussions,” IMF stated.

On Tuesday, the team met President Edgar Lungu, secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba and Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga, among others.