Zambia is expected to receive US$1.3 billion from an International Monetary Fund’s general allocation of Special Drawing Rights equivalent to US$ 650 billion.

This is according to a statement by Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

The approval follows a virtual meeting chaired by Abebe Aemro Selassie who is director of the IMF African department.

Mr Kandeta says Zambia was represented by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga and other senior government officials.

He says during the meeting, modalities for disbursement and use were discussed.

The Special Drawing Rights will be credited to all member countries in proportion to their existing quotas.

Mr Kandeta says Zambia’s amount will substantially boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

He has explained that the increase in reserves will help build external resilience and support the current relative stability in the foreign exchange market.

The decision of the Fund will become effective on 23rd August 2021.

