We hope to complete successful negotiations in a few weeks, IMF Africa Director Abebe Aemro Selassie said in an interview”

Zambia’s economic prospects have improved as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to bail-out the country.

Other than an economic bail-out package, Zambia has made various financial requests including the emergency Rapid Credit Facility to counter the negative economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After years of pleading, the IMF has quickened Zambia’s applications and may be funded before its August General Elections.

The IMF still hopes to reach a deal with Zambia before elections in August on an economic program that will form the basis of the nation’s planned debt restructuring.

The nation’s dollar bonds rose

Talks that began last year are continuing, and the Washington-based lender aims to conclude them “in the next few weeks,” Africa Director Abebe Aemro Selassie said in an interview.

“I hope we can move forward by reaching agreements, and get broad endorsements of political leaders,” he said. “But that will depend on agreeing on the parameters of the program, and we are not just there yet.”