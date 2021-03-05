By WENDSON MAVORO

International Monetary Fund (IMF) says although significant progress has been made over Zambia’s request for a bail-out package, discussions are expected to continue in the next few weeks.

The IMF team led by David Robinson says additional technical work on the appropriate policy package for Zambia will continue.

This follows Zambia and the International Monetary Fund conclusion of virtual talks that began on 11th February 2021 and ended on 3rd March 2021.

Discussions covered Zambia’s recent economic developments, challenges and policy options that can improve the county’s economy.

Both parties agreed to use Zambia’s Economic Recovery Programme as a foundation for a more detailed policy reform agenda.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says discussions were positive and constructive stating that Zambia remains committed to securing an IMF programme.