IMF, WORLD BANK AND DONOR NATIONS SHOULD THINK TWICE BEFORE FUNDING DICTATORSHIP IN ZAMBIA

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu addressed the nation to give an update on the outlook of the Zambian economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the key issues the minister discussed was the move by the PF government to apply for emergency relief fund from IMF, world Bank, African Development Bank and other financial lending institutions.

This comes after Zambia saw her self left out on the debt relief initiative by International Monetary Fund ( IMF). IMF awarded this relief to 25 countries only. And the PF government was praying to be among these beneficiaries, unfortunately, their lucky didn’t work for various reasons, some could be the lack of accountability, corruption, dictatorship and abuse of human rights.

However, we are saddened by the PF government’s move to turn COVID-19 pandemic into a fundraising venture for the PF ahead of 2021 general elections which Mr Lungu has vowed to win at all cost.

As warned by President Lungu that he will not surrender power to anyone in 2021 even if he loses the elections. It will be very unfortunate for any reputable financial institution and donor nation to fund these tyrannical rule in Zambia.

To all these potential lending institutions, you must think twice before aiding the PF government with any money because this is an irresponsible government that has no priorities.

Zambia under the current regime has been borrowing senselesly and has reached the debt ceiling even after being warned by various stakeholders on the consequences.

The worst scenarios behind these borrowings are that all the moneys PF borrowed were used to persecute their political opponents, fixing government critics, buy church and traditional leaders, buy opposition MPs, rig by-elections, procure military equipment including purchasing of tones of teargas and corruption which has taken over Zambia.

In addition, there has been judicial killings, human rights violations, no respect for the rule of law, no accountability, no press freedom and freedom of expression and elections have not been free and fair since 2015.

Our great concerns to all these lending institutions are that, what is your interest in funding such dictatorial tendencies and brutal regimes like the PF government?

It is morally right for all donor nations and financial lending institutions to know how these moneys they give to various nations is spent especially in countries like Zambia where there is no rule of law.

Should the lending institutions and donor nations ignore these concerns, then we will suspect that there is a hidden agenda because we can’t just let dictators continue receiving money to oppress innocent citizens.

Zambians from various walks of life are asking where these moneys goes because they (citizens) can’t see any development.

We know very well that the PF government is using COVID-19 to mobilize enough moneys to manipulate 2021 general elections.

And it is for these great concerns that I call upon all these institutions to adhere to our cries as citizens. Before granting the PF government any financial aid, kindly audit previous moneys and see how much money goes missing in these public offices. Further, assess democratic dispensation in Zambia as well as respect for human rights and then determine whether they qualify.

If these lenders are looking at the developmental aspect of it, then PF government should not be given any money until they do the right thing by stopping corruption, dictatorship and assure all stakeholders that free and fair elections will be conducted next year by reforming ECZ, Police and the judiciary.

Just this week, we have seen tones of gold missing in the hands of Mr Edgar Lungu leadership in Mwinilunga and the government is queit because they know very well that it is top government officials who strike such deals.

Honest speaking, on what criteria will these reckless, selfish and greedy PF leaders be granted any financial aid from a country that means well.

Last week, they procured PF branded masks and branded some trucks for 2021 campaigns. This is exactly what they want to borrow the money for and not the emergency they are claiming.

We now understand why when we advised them to shut down borders they refused; it was a strategy to see the number of cases increasing and start asking for financial assistance which we all know that it won’t do the intended job of helping the poor instead enrich themselves and their families.

PF don’t have any value for this nation apart from power. They want to hold on to power and make money at the expense of poor citizens.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist