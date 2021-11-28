IMPENDING FOREST RESERVE 27 DEMOLITIONS
These are the names of some of the new streets in Forest Reserve 27, named after PF leaders and the villages they come from.
RDA was moved in to tar these new roads with few residents yet high residential areas have no roads.
Roads are tarred upto the gates ex ministers houses.
All this will be demolished by Lusaka City Council before the end of this year.
Several high ranking PF officials have been served with demolition notices.
Allow us the poor to grab some free building materials then you can move in and deal with the walls.
I know Her Honor VIP AGogo and others are rushing to the Courts for possible intervention. Such a move will only delay the Demolition exercise as it is inevitable in my opinion.
I say so on the clear principle that a Government is at liberty to degazzate any of its property on pre conditions.
One such cardinal condition is that in an event that a property was for the benefit of the public, then the beneficiary will have to be the public and not individuals or a clique of Thieves.
Forest 27 is a water aquifer as such, Government thought of putting a Forest on the Water aquifer as a way of killing two birds by one Mwala or stone. Ensuring the water is safe from human pollution,people were not to develop or settle there.
Therefore, the move to Degazzate for the purpose as we are seeing can only be Okey to a clique of Thieves with no heart for posterity at all.
I submit.