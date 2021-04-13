By MacDonald Chipenzi

IMPLICATIONS OF THE TWO (2) YEAR SUSPENDED SENTENCE SLAPPED ON SESHEKE MP ROMEO KANG’OMBE ON HIS POSITION AS MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT.

ON monday, 12 March, 2021, the Chinsali Magistrate Court slapped Hon Kang’ombe with a two (2) year suspended sentence for the conviction of a charge of assault of two (2) police officers in Lavushimanda District in Northern Province.

This conviction and sentencing of the SESHEKE MP means two (2) things; 1) he loses his parliamentary seat immediately and 2) he cannot contest the August 12, 2021 General Election as an MP.

This is because the Constitution of Zambia in Article 70(2) (f) guides that one is disqualified from standing as an Member of Parliament if that person *is serving a sentence of imprisonment for an offence under a written law;*

Mr. KANG’OMBE is now serving a sentence of imprisonment of an offence of assult under the written law which is in the Penal Code and therefore cannot continue as an MP and also recontest his seat

Unless he was just fined a K10, 000 only without a suspended sentence or indeed, if he had appealled to the High Court against the sentence (which could be tricky for him esp that the sentence is suspended not custodial. An appeal may attract a harsher or custodial sentence. So better to serve outside the prison the sentence so far given), then the earlier conviction would have been set aside until the appeal is heard and determined and also the sentence would have not meet the 3 year constitutional threshold for disqualification from being an MP.

This suspended sentence has set a temporary setback to political career for Mr. Romeo Kang’ombe for the August 12, 2021 General Election but can still contest any election after the expiry of the 2 year suspended sentence .

It is sad development but part of the politics in Africa.

I submit

Chipenzi McDonald