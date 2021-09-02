IMPRESSIONS ON MR PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema

1. He speaks without a paper

2. Well informed on a range of issues and articulate

3. Advisors will have tough time as he seems to always ahead and you can’t lie to him

4. Regards hard work, efficiency and honest

5. Every time he addresses the country, he inspires hope to the point of shedding tears

6. He has strong interpersonal skills and engages with his people. Offers to appear on a radio program and people phone in.

7. Very smart and intelligent an evidence of someone who has been enclosed in the University walls

8. Numbers denotes his analysis of issues.

By Markstone McFarland Simweene Similimo