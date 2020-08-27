In 19 years, this is what Paul Kagame has done with Rwanda
- KIGALI 1st cleanest capital in Africa.
- 5th countries in the world in terms of promoting renewable energy
- 1st most competitive African country in the report of the ′′ Global Competitive Index ′′ (GCI) in front of Nigeria and South Africa.
- 18th world country, 2th sub-Saharan African country and 1st East African country the easiest to do business in front of Côte d ‘ Ivoire and Senegal follow each other at 139th and 140th in the world ranking (Doing Business)
- 3th East African country with average income per capita of 595 euros (JA)
- 3th World Country where you get most easily a credit (loan). (Watching weekly)
- 1st African country to have the largest African shopping mall (convention center) in Kigali. (JA)
- African country or public health insurance is 98 %. (JA)
- African country at literacy rates raised to 70 %. (JA)
- a country connected with a 4 G network covering more than 95 % of the population (JA)\
- 1st African country to get a Volkswagen (European) vehicle out of its assembly plant
- one of the few countries with enrolment rates of 98 %
The list is still long…. Well done Mr President, you are an inspiration
SOMEONE TOOK CHARGE JUST THIS VERY WEEK IN THE WILDE AFTER WAKING UP FROM A LONG SLUMBER AND HE EXPECTS TO SCORE GOALS IN THE 90TH MINUTE WITH NO SHAME AT ALL.