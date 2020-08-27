In 19 years, this is what Paul Kagame has done with Rwanda

KIGALI 1st cleanest capital in Africa.

5th countries in the world in terms of promoting renewable energy

1st most competitive African country in the report of the ′′ Global Competitive Index ′′ (GCI) in front of Nigeria and South Africa.

18th world country, 2th sub-Saharan African country and 1st East African country the easiest to do business in front of Côte d ‘ Ivoire and Senegal follow each other at 139th and 140th in the world ranking (Doing Business)

3th East African country with average income per capita of 595 euros (JA)

3th World Country where you get most easily a credit (loan). (Watching weekly)

1st African country to have the largest African shopping mall (convention center) in Kigali. (JA)

African country or public health insurance is 98 %. (JA)

African country at literacy rates raised to 70 %. (JA)

a country connected with a 4 G network covering more than 95 % of the population (JA)\

1st African country to get a Volkswagen (European) vehicle out of its assembly plant

one of the few countries with enrolment rates of 98 %

The list is still long…. Well done Mr President, you are an inspiration