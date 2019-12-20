By Aaron Shimakanga

IN 2021 UPND WILL BE LIKE A DYNAMITE THAT WILL EMERGE VICTORIOUS AND CAUSES SERIOUS ELECTION CASUALTIES TO PF.

They say that never despise the day of a small thing and on the other hand I ve learnt that never underestimate the power of your enemy.Suffice to say that I ve read somewhere were they say that “dynamites comes into small packages 📦” and yet they cause havoc or devastation.In life it’s always to keep fighting back and if you can’t win then let the fight end up in stalemate or dreadlock…In 2021 I ve no doubt beyond that UPND under HH as a dynamite will fail to upset the tables upside down and deliver a landslide or white whitewash.

I guess the picture or rather the incident below illustrates or elucidates the good example or a lesson to the PF who are the bullies and still swimming in the past glory (even when the glory has departed,lol) that the Copperbelt and Northern are still their strongholds and furthermore that they can beat UPND in 2021 but what they don’t know is the potential and skills that UPND has acquired in the past purported looses.

When someone is always abusing you daily it’s possible to find some skills and strategies on how to defend oneself ,so Ba PF all your crooked tricks or methods of intimidations ,using some compromised returning /Police officers,polling agents,Fake Chavula saga,brandishing guns,and above all bringing “imimbula” (call boys) to attack & destabilize the polling stations before nicely announced and counted like what happened in Lusaka won’t work this time because all that will be thwarted come 2021 and on that we promise.

In 2021 it will be a do or die situation because we want free and fair elections,Violence free,rigging free,constitutional court free,fair coverage,no abuse of public order Act and above all quick delivery of ballot boxes Choppers.But Son of HH as a Christian,are you fanning anarchy here or what?..well what Son of HH is merely saying is that as UPND in 2021 we shall not sit idle and relax back but defend and guard Our votes or ballot boxes jealously…because if that is done adequately then whatever the outcome will learn to acknowledge the outcome.

The people of Zambia will be so annoyed if the results will be tempered with due to the hard life they are experiencing that has brought a trauma,an excruciating pain and on the other taught them a lesson on how to respond towards such ugly scenes of PF.So either KZ or other sycophants,obsequious & surrogates PF cadres will be there or not we shall not act cowardly by protecting our votes.Every vote counts and that will mean serious business.

In 2021 as UPND we want to win big and they shouldn’t be the concourt technical knockout saga but wining through a landslide or whitewash…And so far going by at the support that is overwhelmingly I see no point why We are going to tumble.

#2021

#Istoseparateboysfrommen

#HHhasbecomethehouseholdname

#ZambiaFoward

#HHremainsthealternativePresident

#Umwensonimfwa

#Washalawayawaya

#Nevergiveup

#AlutaContinua

#Believethat.

SON OF HH THE ADVOCATE NOT FOR THE ELITE BUT MARGINALIZED,STIGMATIZED,TRAUMATIZED,UNDERPRIVILEGED,BAD GOVERNANCE,VICTIMS OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE & INJUSTICE