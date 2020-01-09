THE University of Zambia management has expressed disappointment over remarks attributed to University of Zambia Lectures and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) on delayed salaries.

And Patriotic Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza says in 2021 Zambians will show who is intelligent and who is an idiot.

UNZALARU secretary general Dr Kelvin mambwe on Monday said only idiots and those enjoying with the PF government can vote for them if elections were called today and asked union members affected by delayed salaries to ‘hold the bull by it’s b…s until it feels what they were feeling with the delayed salaries.

But this has not sat well with the University management who through UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila has called for civility in handling such cases.

“The University of Zambia (UNZA) management wishes to inform the general public that it has received with regret, the media reports published in both electronic and print media on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th January 2020 attributed to the UNZALARU,” Wamundila stated.

“Management wishes to express its displeasure and disappointment with UNZALARU’s actions and condemns in the strongest terms, the stance and strong language attributed to the union and its agents as published by the various media houses.”

Wamundila stated that the position taken by UNZALARU does not in any way represent the position of management and the university community.

“Inasmuch as UNZA promotes academic freedom and freedom of expression amongst its staff members, it encourages and upholds civility as a mechanism through which conflicts are resolved,” he stated.

“In the same vein, management wishes to reiterate that UNZA is a non-partisan public institution which upholds and embraces a culture of dialogue in resolving conflict. Further, management wishes to advise and remind all members of staff at the institution that UNZA is a community of intellectuals, hence the need to observe the highest levels of decorum when resolving conflict.”

Meanwhile, PF deputy media director Anthonio Mwanza has asked UNZALARU to retract the statement by Dr Mambwe as it was very offensive and “insulting to the intelligence of the Zambian people and to our democracy.”

Mwanza said: “the right to choose a candidate and a political party is a constitutional right and the choice for each and every Zambian.”

“So that statement is extremely offensive, it’s insulting, and I want to appeal to the conscious of Dr Mambwe, who is a personal friend of mine, and we were together at the University of Zambia that he has to retract that statement and apologise to the Zambian people,” said Mwanza.

He argued that the PF was not responsible for the delayed salaries at the highest learning institution in the country.

“But also I want to make it very clear for the sake of the Zambians that the issue to do with salaries at the University of Zambia is not the issue of Patriotic Front. This is the issue which has been prescribed by law. The Higher Education Authority Act of 2013 stipulates how University of Zambia must be funded by government. And government of the Republic of Zambia has been funding the University of Zambia millions of Kwachas every month, grants. And how that money is supposed to be appropriated is a preserve of Parliament, not a preserve of the Patriotic Front,” he said.

Further, Mwanza advised UNZA to raise own resources for other needs.

“So what the government has been doing is to give funding to the University of Zambia. And what we expect from our men and women who have gone to school, the professors, the doctors, is that they will provide solutions and not insults to the Zambian people. We expect that the University of Zambia lecturers and their professors and doctors should raise extra resources for their extra needs,” he advised.

“The University of Zambia has got a lot of property. They own the land where Eat Park Mall is seating. They own the land in Silverest…. We expect that the university should use the property they have and the intellectual ability to raise extra money. It is not only the University of Zambia which is a public university. This country has got seven public universities and we don’t get those kind of chaos that we see at the University of Zambia.”

Mwanza added that: “…in 2021 the Zambian people will show who is intelligent and who is an idiot. The Zambian people will go to the polls and vote for the Patriotic Front based on our agenda of development. They will go and vote for the Patriotic Front because we as the PF have made sure that over 30,000 students in the last eight years get sponsorship to go to the University of Zambia and other public universities.”

“They will vote for us because we as Patriotic Front have upgraded colleges and built new universities which no government before us has done. They will vote for us as the Patriotic Front because we have employed more teachers and more lecturers and we have provided more university space and more education space, including early childhood space for our students. Those are the reasons why the Zambian people will vote for the Patriotic Front.”

Mwanza asked the labour commission to deal with UNZALARU for their ‘conduct’.

“The labour commission, to which the UNZALARU and other affiliates are affiliated to must look at what the laws are saying with regard to the conduct of the unions. We cannot have a union which is out there to be insulting people. So we appeal to the labour commission to reveal the standing of UNZALARU in view of what we are subjected to – insults are not solutions,” said Mwanza.