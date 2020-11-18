TESTING 1,2
IN COURT HH’s LAWYERS VS CHILUFYA TAYALI
Keith Mweemba: Mr Tayali what did you say your queries are based on?
Tayali: Know, what, where, and when sir?
Keith Mweemba: Mr Tayali how many names did you say my client have?
and to whom did you actually report under the old and new names?
Tayali: At UNZA he had three names but now he’s got two….
Keith Mweemba: Who gives and choses names?
Tayali: Your client
Keith Mweemba: And when someone choses the name he she thinks it fits for his or her identification is it you to refuse or…?
Tayali: No
Gilbert Phiri: Mr Tayali how many houses did the state sell?
Tayali: They are many.
Gilbert Phiri: Would you help this honourable court to mention them and eventually mentioning the new owners?
Tayali: No sir.
Marshal Muchende: Mr Tayali whom did you say sold national assets?
Tayali: HH
Marshal Muchende:Under what capacity and process?
Tayali: Not knowing sir.
Keith Mweemba: Mr Tayali you said my client used the influence he had to purchase a house he owns in Kabulonga, what influence was that?
Tayali: Mute
Gilbert Phiri: Mr Tayali how old did you say my client was when he purchased the said house?
Tayali: (calculates then mute….)
Marshal Muchende: Mr Tayali was my client in government when these assets were being sold?
Tayali: No sir.
Marshal Muchende: But how come he sold them?
Tayali: Mute
……… to be continued Ba Tayali muleyipusha, law yaliba complicated ka….!!! Ask Kanganja.
(Assumption of the real case in court)
My suspicion is that it will much worse than this! The witness will probably seek an adjournment so that he can go and cry quietly behind closed doors!!