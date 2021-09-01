By Hon. Peter Mubanga

IN LUNGU’S ERA NO ONE WAS CONVICTED: IT WAS BUSINESS AS USUAL: TIME TO ANSWER IS NOW!

EIA estimates that the illegal Mukula trade generates approximately US$7.5 million Dollars in bribes and informal fees annually.

Following reports that Tasila Lungu, the Former President of Zambia daughter and several high-ranking politicians were allegedly involved in the illicit trade in mukula wood. (Dec, 2019)

Transparency International called for all competent authorities in Zambia to fully investigate the allegations and prosecute wrongdoing regardless of the rank or status of the accused.

Rueben Lifuka, Vice-Chair of Transparency International and President of Transparency International Zambia said: “It is imperative that the claims made in this report are investigated by multiple agencies and offices.

#Let her explain her untraceable wealthy accumulations in less than 10 years. What business or who are the angel Donors/Funders.

Being Father’s good daughter doesn’t mean you can’t commite crimes again the Government and majority Suffering Zambian people.

#HOW DID THIS CASE GO?

#Mulandu Subuola, Now is the Time to Investigate.

#Pang’ono Pang’ono Mwachaangu