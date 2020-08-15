INCARCERATED BAROTSELAND FREEDOM LEADER LIKANDO PELEKELO HAS DIED

Barotseland Independence leader , Hon Likando Pelekelo died in Mukobeko Maximum Prison. Mr. Pelekelo died at Mukobeko prison in the early hours of today.

Mr. Likando Pelekelo was arrested in 2014 for implimenting Barotseland National Council Resolutions that settled to separate Barotseland from Zambia in 2012.

Mr. Likando was arrested together with the Administrator General Afumba Mombotwa and Inambao Kalima, the trio were sentenced to 15years imprisonment and thrown to Mukobeko Maximum Prison.