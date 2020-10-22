INCARCERATED NDC LEADER, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S DAUGHTER, CHANDA DENIED ACCESS TO MEDICAL ATTENTION

By Prudence Siabana

Police in Lusaka have denied incarcerated National Democratic Congress –NDC-Leader, Chishimba Kambwili’s daughter Chanda, access to medical attention after she sustained injuries on her body following her bundling in a police vehicle during her arrest on Tuesday.

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has told Phoenix News that both family members and party officials have tried to negotiate with the police to take her to the hospital as she has a swollen arm and leg but their efforts have failed.

And Ms Imboela feels the victimization of Mr. Kambwili’s family by the police is a way to weaken the incarcerated NDC Leader.

On Tuesday, Chanda Kambwili allegedly slapped a police officer after being denied entry into the Lusaka magistrate court premises where her father’s bail application was scheduled to be heard.

PHOENIX NEWS