By Prudence Siabana and Chileshe Mwango

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia says the increased number of positive covid-19 cases among health workers in the country can be briefly attributed to inadequate or lack of proper personal protective equipment –PPES provided to them.

Five health workers from Levy Mwanawasa hospital and a 30 year old medical doctor from Chilenje level one hospital have tested positive for covid-19.

Commenting on the development, medical for quality healthcare in Zambia director general Dr Quince Mwabu who is concerned with the rise in number of positive cases among health workers says the ministry of health should clearly explain to the nation how health workers in the frontline are contracting the corona virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Mwabu has urged the ministry of health to expedite the process of recruiting the 400 medical doctors and 3000 paramedics to be front liners in the fight against the virus as directed by the head of state.

In a related development, biomedical union of Zambia -BUZ- president Daniel Mwimbe has joined the pharmaceutical society of Zambia -PSZ- in demanding for an apology from health minister Chitalu Chilufya for referring to some health practitioners as lunatics.

Dr. Chilufya is reported in some section of the media as having urged the general public not to listen to what he called lunatics in alleged reference to the PSZ over the use of face masks made from cloth, a statement which stakeholders have condemned.

PHOENIX NEWS