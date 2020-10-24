INDEPENDENCE DAY;THE LINGERING QUESTIONS ARE WE REALLY FREE?

Today, Zambia turns 56 years old since we were declared free from colonial rule, but are we really free? What would Independence mean in the national Outlook? Is what we have all the independence we could dream of?

As we are routinely expected and lately compelled to commemorate and celebrate our Independence Day, 24th October,it is important to reflect and interrogate the contextual dimensions espoused in the struggle by our forefathers at the time.

What prompted our forefathers to begin the ardous and uncertain bloody struggle for liberation? They looked beyond their day and pictured a future for the next generation.

The circumstances at the time painted a very bleak future and certain doom for the natives. They lived in the midst of plenty, but were ever in want.They owned the land but the endowments were forcefully taken by the colonial masters.

Their freedom was regulated with brutal censure for any infraction. Even when they could have some money, they were supposed to buy through the pidgeon holes as a sub species. They were not permitted to comment on the administrative direction of their land and future.

Anyone who would attempt to question the status quo was countered with the worst brutality imaginable.This is the context that should form the basis of our reflection and voluntarily participation. This should be the platform upon which we should launch our next struggle. We need to compare and contrast our times.

A people ceases to exist the moment they stop asking their leaders important questions that affects their daily livelihood. We need to raise contemporary Questions as we move in our direction of national building for the next generation. Let’s postulate and forecast our national trajectory. Where are we now in relation to the Independence our forefathers dearly paid for? In all fairness, our situation is far much worse and inexcusable than the colonial era.

The colonisers were foreigners with no native connection or interest. But how do you explain the multiplication of the social and economic ills at the hands of fellow Zambians? The alienation and intentional deployment of state institutions to purge Political participation?What kind of a future and country are we going to bequeath to our children on this trajectory? These are the honest question we should seriously begin to ask ourselves as a generation.

A Zambia we should all stand and Sing of,proud and free remains elusive. Who can stand up today, when the PF alpha and Omega under Edgar Chagwa Lungu have criminalized the freedom of expression. Who can ever be proud when everyone is expected to ululate the failed policies of PF?

Any divergence is now punishable by death or doctored judicial jail terms. Our pride should have been our freedom,equitable participation,access and unity in diversity.What kind of Independence are we in reality celebrating when our economy has been sodomized by our own brothers and sisters entrusted with the duty to build our nation? What kind of Independence can we celebrate when the criminals are celebrated and the law abiding citizens are criminalized?

What kind of Independence can we talk about when our country is overrun by foreigners? What kind of Independence can we talk about when our country is swallowed by a mountain debt? What kind of Independence can we talk about when Corruption, crime and lawlessness are institutionally promoted.

Yes, Independence day reminds us that we have lost the struggle for the right. This is a day we should commit to a new struggle. The struggle we should all participate in to regain our national identity. A struggle to overcome tribal divisions.A struggle to restore the principle of separation of powers in government. A struggle to restore institutional integrity. A struggle to create a new and better Zambia for all.

This day, is a reminder that our lost indepence as espoused by our forefathers must be regained through a spirit of renewed sacrife and Patriotism. Let’s not bury our heads in the sand like the proverbial ostrich. The few enjoying the plunder should not stiffle our cry for an equitable society. The Independence we need is one where Democracy should be lived and practised with unbridled freedom.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International