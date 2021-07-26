INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES APPEALS TO ECZ TO RECONSIDER EARLIER POSITION

Independent parliamentary candidates have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- to reconsider its decision that they should not identify themselves with any political parties during the campaign period.

Representing the views of the Independent candidates, Bwana M’kubwa Candidate Warren Mwambazi says the Independent candidates do not agree with the guidance given by ECZ.

Mr. Mwambazi says the guidance by ECZ is an infringement of their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association.

He says a person may resign from a political party to contest as an independent candidate but that the move does not mean that they have relinquished their rights under the constitution.

Mr. Mwambazi says the Independent candidates have since engaged lawyers and are prepared to invite the courts to overturn the unfair guidance.

Mr. Mwambazi said this during a press briefing in Lusaka flanked by some independent candidates.

And Petauke Central Independent candidate Emmanuel Banda said all independent candidates are also registered voters who have preferred candidates and are entitled to impart their preference in their voters.

And Chipata Central Independent candidate Zindaba Soko said the Independent candidates’ rights will not be infringed upon.

Some of the independent candidates present at the briefing were Menyani Zulu who is contesting Nyimba, Nkana’s Binwell Mpundu who was represented by Mulwanda Sim and Lumezi’s Munir Zulu.